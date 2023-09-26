Northwest Bank & Trust Co Purchases Shares of 11,994 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,994 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.0% of Northwest Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,962,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,267. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.83 and a 200 day moving average of $82.41.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

