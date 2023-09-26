Northwest Bank & Trust Co Purchases Shares of 8,756 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 4,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DD. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.54. 1,140,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,319. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.37. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

