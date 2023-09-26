Northwest Bank & Trust Co Takes $165,000 Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth $427,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after buying an additional 368,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,340 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

LNT traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.56. 708,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,552. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.93. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $58.31.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

