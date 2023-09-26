Northwest Bank & Trust Co Takes $193,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 14.2% during the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $3.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.11. 468,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,850. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.20. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

