NuCypher (NU) 1-Day Volume Reaches $215.70

NuCypher (NU) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One NuCypher token can currently be purchased for about $0.0582 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $80.40 million and approximately $215.70 worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher was first traded on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,920 tokens. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher (NU) tokens are used on the NuCypher network to incentivize network participants for providing key management services and accessing delegation/revocation operations. NuCypher is a decentralized encryption, access control, and key management system for public blockchains, offering end-to-end encrypted data sharing and decentralized storage solutions. NuCypher uses proxy re-encryption (PRE) technology to securely share private data between multiple participants in public consensus networks. NU tokens are also used for staking to run a NuCypher worker node, participating in the NuCypher DAO, and validating DAO proposals. The NuCypher network is protected against malicious staking and automatically slashes suspected users’ rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

