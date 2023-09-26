Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.75

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.75 and last traded at $35.23, with a volume of 3923804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Nutanix from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.91.

Nutanix Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $494.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $4,676,727.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,499 shares in the company, valued at $17,905,546.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 45,560 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,543,572.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,890,819.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $4,676,727.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,905,546.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,463 shares of company stock worth $8,587,326 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 22,080,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,395 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 630,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 403,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

