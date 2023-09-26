O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of O-I Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

O-I Glass Price Performance

Shares of OI traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.95. 938,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,828. O-I Glass has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.37.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 52,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 0.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 72,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

