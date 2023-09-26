Oasis Network Market Cap Reaches $269.87 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0413 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $269.87 million and approximately $6.92 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,594.17 or 0.06073918 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00034498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00026551 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00016380 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00011349 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,542,267,493 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04141869 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $5,380,554.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.