Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 1,457,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 6,125,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OCGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Ocugen from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Get Ocugen alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ocugen

Ocugen Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market cap of $103.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocugen

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen

(Get Free Report)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.