OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4182 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

OGE Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. OGE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 77.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect OGE Energy to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.9%.

Shares of OGE stock traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $33.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.72.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,046,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,595,000 after acquiring an additional 345,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,674,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,780,000 after purchasing an additional 294,759 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 98,211.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,122,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,686,000 after purchasing an additional 103,185 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,843,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,083,000 after buying an additional 209,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

