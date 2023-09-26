Orbit Chain (ORC) Price Tops $0.0474 on Major Exchanges

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Orbit Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $30.73 million and $123,226.04 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orbit Chain Token Profile

Orbit Chain’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 948,835,098 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,995,104 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

