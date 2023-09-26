Payfare (TSE:PAY) Trading Up 3.6%

Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.52 and last traded at C$5.42. 121,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 112,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.23.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Payfare from C$16.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of C$258.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.19.

Payfare (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$46.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.00 million. Payfare had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.38%. Equities analysts expect that Payfare Inc. will post 0.7597911 earnings per share for the current year.

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payout and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets; Paid Portal by Payfare, a payout solution for gig workforces; and Paid App by Payfare, a digital banking app.

