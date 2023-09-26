Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on October 16th

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 40.2% annually over the last three years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

PBT opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 97.93% and a return on equity of 20,615.65%. The company had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Permian Basin Royalty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 92.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 26,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 21.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 42,118 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 18.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

