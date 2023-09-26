PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHXHF) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on October 16th

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1109 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PHXHF opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. PHX Energy Services has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHXHF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

