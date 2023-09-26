PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

PHX Energy Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:PHX opened at C$7.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$393.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.33. PHX Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$5.58 and a 12-month high of C$8.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.58.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$155.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$142.50 million. PHX Energy Services had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 43.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that PHX Energy Services will post 1.4188948 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of PHX Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of PHX Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.