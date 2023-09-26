PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 218,171 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 121,861 shares.The stock last traded at $50.26 and had previously closed at $50.31.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUNI. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

About PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

