PlatinX (PTX) Price Reaches $0.0042

PlatinX (PTX) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. One PlatinX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatinX has a market cap of $188.35 million and approximately $91,470.04 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PlatinX has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PlatinX

PlatinX launched on December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlatinX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

