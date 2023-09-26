Polymath Tops 24-Hour Volume of $22,443.45 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $108.38 million and $22,443.45 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.00244288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013983 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.11671449 USD and is down -4.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $34,513.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

