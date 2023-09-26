Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-$4.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $692.00 million-$698.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $692.52 million. Progress Software also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.87-0.93 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.40.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRGS

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.37. The company had a trading volume of 447,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,709. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.83. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $62.34.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $175.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.27 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 12.49%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $63,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,338 shares in the company, valued at $320,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $63,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $146,859.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,527.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,161 shares of company stock worth $1,134,633. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,989,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,298,000 after buying an additional 84,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Progress Software by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,740,000 after acquiring an additional 42,824 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Progress Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,325,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,608 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Progress Software by 25.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,876,000 after purchasing an additional 103,070 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.