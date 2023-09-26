Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Progress Software had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $175.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Progress Software updated its Q4 guidance to $0.87-0.93 EPS.

Shares of PRGS traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,707. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 10,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $589,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,581.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 10,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $589,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,581.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,061 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $63,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,633 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Progress Software by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Progress Software by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

