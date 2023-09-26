Prom Self Reported Market Cap Hits $71.93 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last week, Prom has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $3.94 or 0.00015023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $71.93 million and $1.38 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00008089 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00020930 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00017202 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014672 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,244.95 or 1.00032455 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.97975463 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $1,327,233.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

