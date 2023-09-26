Qtum Reaches Market Capitalization of $222.89 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $222.89 million and $21.45 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.13 or 0.00008105 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,592.17 or 0.06064734 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00034490 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00026533 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00016369 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00011255 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

