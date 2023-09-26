Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises 1.3% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PWR traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.85. 494,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,166. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.25 and a 1-year high of $212.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.49.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

