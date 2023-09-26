Quantum Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $5.60 and approximately $7.33 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00008092 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00020909 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00017294 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014680 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,223.38 or 1.00041090 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

