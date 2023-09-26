QUASA Trading Down 3.6% This Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $134,862.38 and $2,589.26 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00008094 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00020931 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00017289 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014676 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,234.99 or 1.00079597 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00113995 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $806.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

