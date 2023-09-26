Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.19). 101,775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,141,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.25 ($0.19).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on RBW. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.31) price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 43 ($0.53) target price on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.
Rainbow Rare Earths Trading Up 1.6 %
About Rainbow Rare Earths
Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.
