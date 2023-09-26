Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHCPA) Declares Dividend Increase – $3.06 Per Share

Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHCPA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, September 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 3.061 per share on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Ramsay Health Care’s previous interim dividend of $2.93.
Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 246.44.
About Ramsay Health Care
