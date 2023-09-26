Reach (LON:RCH) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 83.10 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 82.85 ($1.01). Approximately 692,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 972,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.70 ($1.00).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Reach from GBX 85 ($1.04) to GBX 75 ($0.92) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

Reach Trading Up 1.4 %

Reach Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £263.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 828.50, a PEG ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 76.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 75.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Reach’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,000.00%.

About Reach

(Get Free Report)

Reach plc operates as a national and regional news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including Mirror, Express, Daily Star, Daily Record, Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo, Irish Star, OK! magazine, WalesOnline, MyLondon, and Curiously, as well as HullLive, edinburghlive, LeicestershireLive, CorkBeo, ChronicleLive, ECHO, TeessideLive, AberdeenLive, Devon Live, YorkshireLive, football.london, BirminghamLive, new, BristolLive, and Belfastlive.

Further Reading

