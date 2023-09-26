Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Shares Down 0.8%

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.11 and last traded at C$6.16. Approximately 101,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 119,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.21.

REAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, July 31st. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$448.45 million, a P/E ratio of -18.67, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.81.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

