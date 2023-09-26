Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for DoubleVerify (DV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE: DV) in the last few weeks:

9/26/2023 – DoubleVerify had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2023 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/15/2023 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/15/2023 – DoubleVerify had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2023 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $43.00 to $40.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

9/15/2023 – DoubleVerify had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2023 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/18/2023 – DoubleVerify is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2023 – DoubleVerify had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2023 – DoubleVerify had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2023 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $45.00 to $43.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2023 – DoubleVerify had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2023 – DoubleVerify had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $34.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

NYSE DV traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $27.40. The stock had a trading volume of 786,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,016. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.75. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $42.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.33 and a beta of 0.94.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.39 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

In related news, CEO Mark Zagorski bought 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.36 per share, with a total value of $50,055.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,127,696.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Mark Zagorski bought 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.36 per share, with a total value of $50,055.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,127,696.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $406,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 260,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,171,117 shares of company stock worth $818,491,807. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 9,402.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 433,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,880,000 after purchasing an additional 429,134 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 64,067 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

