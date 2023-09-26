ReddCoin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.90 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $439.85 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00243410 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00016383 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000444 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

