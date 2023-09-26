Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 26th (ACN, ACRL, ADTH, AG, AGCO, AMZN, APH, APLS, ASC, ATRA)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, September 26th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $330.00 price target on the stock.

Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

AG.L (LON:AG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

AG.L (LON:AG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.33) price target on the stock.

AG.L (LON:AG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.33) price target on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $161.00 target price on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $174.00 price target on the stock.

Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 53 ($0.65) price target on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $82.00 price target on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 550 ($6.72) price target on the stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.33) target price on the stock.

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.33) price target on the stock.

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus. The firm currently has a $3,677.00 price target on the stock.

Boku (LON:BOKU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 210 ($2.56) target price on the stock.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Cohort (LON:CHRT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

James Cropper (LON:CRPR) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $235.00 price target on the stock.

CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 295 ($3.60) price target on the stock.

Currys (LON:CURY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 135 ($1.65) target price on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $450.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $427.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 150 ($1.83) target price on the stock.

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Kooth (LON:KOO) had its not rated rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($17.71) target price on the stock.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 490 ($5.98) target price on the stock.

Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the stock.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Safestay (LON:SSTY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 40 ($0.49) target price on the stock.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Loop Capital. Loop Capital currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.49) target price on the stock.

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $305.00 price target on the stock.

Videndum (LON:VID) had its under review rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $260.00 target price on the stock.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

