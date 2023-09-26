Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 26th (ACN, ACRL, ADTH, AG, AGCO, AMZN, APH, APLS, ASC, ATRA)

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2023

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, September 26th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $330.00 price target on the stock.

Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

AG.L (LON:AG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

AG.L (LON:AG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.33) price target on the stock.

AG.L (LON:AG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.33) price target on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $161.00 target price on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $174.00 price target on the stock.

Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 53 ($0.65) price target on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $82.00 price target on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 550 ($6.72) price target on the stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.33) target price on the stock.

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.33) price target on the stock.

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus. The firm currently has a $3,677.00 price target on the stock.

Boku (LON:BOKU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 210 ($2.56) target price on the stock.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Cohort (LON:CHRT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

James Cropper (LON:CRPR) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $235.00 price target on the stock.

CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 295 ($3.60) price target on the stock.

Currys (LON:CURY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 135 ($1.65) target price on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $450.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $427.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 150 ($1.83) target price on the stock.

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Kooth (LON:KOO) had its not rated rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($17.71) target price on the stock.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 490 ($5.98) target price on the stock.

Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the stock.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Safestay (LON:SSTY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 40 ($0.49) target price on the stock.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Loop Capital. Loop Capital currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.49) target price on the stock.

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $305.00 price target on the stock.

Videndum (LON:VID) had its under review rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $260.00 target price on the stock.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

