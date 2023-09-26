ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Shares Down 0.9%

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.02 and last traded at $25.02. 7,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 13,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.20. The firm has a market cap of $77.57 million, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

About ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF

The Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (HTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of global health care technology companies. HTEC was launched on Jun 25, 2019 and is managed by ROBO Global.

