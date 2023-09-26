Rune Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $33,638.97 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last week, Rune has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Rune token can now be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00006559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a market cap of $33,638.97 and approximately $231,918.05 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rune Token Profile

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rune is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.6866862 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $232,002.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

