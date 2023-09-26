Rural Funds Group (RFF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on October 30th

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th.
Rural Funds Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
About Rural Funds Group
