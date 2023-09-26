Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on October 16th

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Ryman Hospitality Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 54.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a payout ratio of 86.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to earn $7.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.5%.

Shares of RHP opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $98.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.52 and its 200 day moving average is $89.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $117,819.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,749.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $117,819.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,749.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William E. Haslam purchased 11,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.90 per share, with a total value of $999,958.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,958.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.40.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

