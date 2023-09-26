Saltmarble (SML) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $149.92 Million

Saltmarble (SML) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Saltmarble token can now be purchased for approximately $1.54 or 0.00005876 BTC on exchanges. Saltmarble has a market cap of $149.92 million and approximately $27,808.31 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Saltmarble has traded 18% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Saltmarble Token Profile

Saltmarble launched on June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official message board is medium.com/@saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official website is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 1.5499988 USD and is down -5.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $20,201.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

