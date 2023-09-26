San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE SJT opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 98.39% and a return on equity of 3,192.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 423.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 13.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.

Featured Articles

