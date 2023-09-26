Seagen Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 87,453 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 792% compared to the average volume of 9,804 put options.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total value of $693,100.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,489.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total transaction of $693,100.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total transaction of $1,807,601.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,584,088.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,815 shares of company stock worth $4,912,749. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Seagen by 87.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 61.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagen in the second quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.48. 1,483,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,538. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.40 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.76. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $217.08.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $603.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.68 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 33.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagen will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

