Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Trading Down 2.3%

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 4,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 67,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 49.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter.

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases.

