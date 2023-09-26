Siacoin (SC) Hits Market Cap of $161.48 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. Siacoin has a market cap of $161.48 million and $1.52 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,252.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00243154 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $215.65 or 0.00821429 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013866 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.28 or 0.00549592 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00057570 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00118173 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,209,075,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,186,064,517 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.