Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on October 13th

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Sienna Senior Living Trading Down 0.4 %

TSE:SIA opened at C$11.08 on Tuesday. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$10.32 and a 52 week high of C$12.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.28. The firm has a market cap of C$808.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.18, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.33). The business had revenue of C$190.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.350079 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIA. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. CIBC dropped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

