Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on October 13th

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2023

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIAGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Sienna Senior Living Trading Down 0.4 %

TSE:SIA opened at C$11.08 on Tuesday. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$10.32 and a 52 week high of C$12.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.28. The firm has a market cap of C$808.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.18, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.33). The business had revenue of C$190.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.350079 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIA. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. CIBC dropped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIA

About Sienna Senior Living

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

See Also

Dividend History for Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.