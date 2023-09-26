Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on October 13th

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
Sienna Senior Living Trading Down 0.4 %
TSE:SIA opened at C$11.08 on Tuesday. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$10.32 and a 52 week high of C$12.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.28. The firm has a market cap of C$808.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.18, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.
Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.33). The business had revenue of C$190.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.350079 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIA
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sienna Senior Living
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Really, Really Need the Defense Bill to Pass
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- AI Race Accelerates with Amazon’s Investment In Anthropic
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks That are Moving into the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.