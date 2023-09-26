SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 54.75 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.67). Approximately 738,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 821,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.80 ($0.68).

The company has a market cap of £381.59 million, a PE ratio of 1,100.00 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 57.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added industrial and construction quarried materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services, as well as engages in the limestone quarrying and processing.

