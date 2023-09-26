Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Stash Ptak Sells 780 Shares

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Stash Ptak sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $57,486.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Signet Jewelers stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.81. The stock had a trading volume of 847,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,190. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.14. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $83.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.85.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.47%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 188.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.