SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.96

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.96 and last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 4035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 43.87%.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 189 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $11.8 billion in assets and owns 34.9 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office space with 98.2% in-place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

