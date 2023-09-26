SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Holdings Raised by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $663,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:EWX traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.15. 22,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,928. The company has a market capitalization of $786.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $55.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.35.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

