SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Holdings Boosted by Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 152,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 37,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 136,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.13. 13,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,680. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.74. The firm has a market cap of $658.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $32.45.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

