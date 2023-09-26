Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.56

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.56 and last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spectris from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

