Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Paula Bell Buys 91 Shares

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) insider Paula Bell acquired 91 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £124.67 ($152.24).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 24th, Paula Bell purchased 82 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £124.64 ($152.20).

On Monday, July 24th, Paula Bell acquired 74 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of £125.80 ($153.62).

Spirent Communications Stock Performance

Spirent Communications stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 136.90 ($1.67). 792,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,018. Spirent Communications plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 133.50 ($1.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 294 ($3.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The firm has a market cap of £792.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,521.11, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 153.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 168.70.

Spirent Communications Cuts Dividend

About Spirent Communications

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,666.67%.

Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.

