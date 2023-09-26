Starr Peak Mining (CVE:STE) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Starr Peak Mining Ltd. (CVE:STE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 9,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 38,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Starr Peak Mining Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.55.

About Starr Peak Mining

(Get Free Report)

Starr Peak Mining Ltd., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold. It holds a 100% interest in NewMetal Property comprising 53 mineral claims covering an area of 1,420 hectares located in the northwestern Quebec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starr Peak Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starr Peak Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.